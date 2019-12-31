wrestling / News
Raw Women’s Title Match, First Women’s Rumble Competitor Set For Royal Rumble
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set the Raw Women’s Championship match for the Royal Rumble, as well as the first competitor for the women’s Rumble. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, it was confirmed that Becky Lynch will put the Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Asuka. That match had its foundations laid last week when Lynch said she wanted to get her win back against Asuka and agreed to put the title up to get the match.
In addition, Charlotte Flair announced on Raw that she will be a competitor in the women’s rumble. We’ll have an updated Royal Rumble card after Raw is done.
