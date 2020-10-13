wrestling / News

Raw Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Raw

October 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Logo 2019 wwe

WWE has set a Raw Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. Lana won a dual-branded battle royal on this week’s episode to earn a match next week with Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title.

In addition, Keith Lee will face Braun Strowman next week, which is being billed as the “season premiere.” Finally, Elias announced that he will host a concert for Jeff Hardy and the WWE Universe after attacking Hardy on tonight’s show. Raw airs next Monday on USA Network.

