Raw Women’s Title Match Official For WWE Backlash

We now have our Raw Women’s Championship match for WWE Backlash. Nia Jax won a triple threat match on Raw against Charlotte Flair and Natalya, earning a match with Asuka at the PPV. The match is Asuka’s first title defense after winning the title at Money in the Bank (though of course she didn’t know that until the Raw after).

WWE Backlash takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw.