Raw Women’s Title Match Official For WWE Hell in a Cell

May 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell

It’s official: Rhea Ripley will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was confirmed that Ripley will face Flair at the PPV, which takes place on June 20th.

The show airs live from the Thunderdome on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw.

