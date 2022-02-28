wrestling / News
RAW Women’s Title Match Set For Night One of Wrestlemania
February 28, 2022 | Posted by
Dallas News reports that the RAW women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will happen at Wrestlemania Saturday. Both nights happen at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with night one on April 2 and night two on April 3. Here’s the updated lineup
Night One (April 2):
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Night Two (April 3):
* Winner Takes All Title Unification Match: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)
