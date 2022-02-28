RAW Women’s Title Match Set For Night One of Wrestlemania

Dallas News reports that the RAW women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will happen at Wrestlemania Saturday. Both nights happen at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with night one on April 2 and night two on April 3. Here’s the updated lineup

Night One (April 2):

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Night Two (April 3):

* Winner Takes All Title Unification Match: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)