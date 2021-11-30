wrestling / News
Raw Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
Liv Morgan will get her shot at the Raw Women’s Championship on next week’s show. On tonight’s Raw, Morgan and Becky Lynch did a contract signing in the ring for the match, which takes place next Monday.
Morgan earned her title shot by winning a #1 Contendership Fatal Five-Way match on the November 8th episode of Raw.
BREAKING NEWS: @BeckyLynchWWE will defend the #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @YaOnlyLivvOnce next Monday! pic.twitter.com/rIXfxlQ3Ct
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021
