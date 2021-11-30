wrestling / News

Raw Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

November 29, 2021
Liv Morgan will get her shot at the Raw Women’s Championship on next week’s show. On tonight’s Raw, Morgan and Becky Lynch did a contract signing in the ring for the match, which takes place next Monday.

Morgan earned her title shot by winning a #1 Contendership Fatal Five-Way match on the November 8th episode of Raw.

