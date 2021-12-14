wrestling / News
Raw Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Day 1
Liv Morgan will get her rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Day 1. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Becky Lynch accepted a challenge from Morgan for a rematch after Lynch cheated by holding the ropes to defeat Morgan on last week’s Raw.
The rematch was made official after Morgan ended up attacking Lynch until the champion throw her into the steel steps and use the steps to damage Morgan’s elbow.
The show takes place on January 1st from Atlanta, Georgia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw ends.
DRESSED TO THRILL.@BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kg1SnLKt83
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021
"Remember when you wanted ME back? You never changed the game. You never broken down barriers to become the biggest thing in this industry. You never left at the height of your career and came back BETTER THAN EVER!"#WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE with the 🔥🎤. pic.twitter.com/BLtKiqHEkp
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021
Does @YaOnlyLivvOnce deserve a rematch for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle? pic.twitter.com/OMqZuUnSb9
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021
NOT LIKE THIS!!!@BeckyLynchWWE@YaOnlyLivvOnce#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5AYwV2FvBA
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021
Things got HEATED between @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @BeckyLynchWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NUA5ZCqFfF
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021
