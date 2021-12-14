Raw Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan will get her rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Day 1. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Becky Lynch accepted a challenge from Morgan for a rematch after Lynch cheated by holding the ropes to defeat Morgan on last week’s Raw.

The rematch was made official after Morgan ended up attacking Lynch until the champion throw her into the steel steps and use the steps to damage Morgan’s elbow.

The show takes place on January 1st from Atlanta, Georgia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw ends.