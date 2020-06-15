WWE News: RAW Women’s Title Match Announced for RAW, Drew McIntyre Asks Who’s Next For Him

– WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Nia Jax in a WWE Backlash rematch tonight on RAW.

Randy Orton is set to open tonight’s show and Dominick Mysterio will also be appearing.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka defends her title in a hard-hitting bout against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Asuka and Nia Jax have plenty of unfinished business after their Raw Women’s Championship Match ended in a double count-out at WWE Backlash. The Empress of Tomorrow retained her title but was clearly frustrated by the conclusion and landed one last attack on her rival before exiting up the ramp. The bad blood has boiled for weeks, as the unpredictable Asuka has been repeatedly targeted by the towering Jax ever since Becky Lynch crowned her champion. Will Asuka finally silence her most outspoken doubter, or will the most imposing female Superstar in WWE history back up the smack talk? Catch Raw tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network to see who walks out with the gold.

– Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today to ask who is next for him. McIntyre beat Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash last night.

“Hell of a fight, @fightbobby. I’m sore, I’m beaten up, but I’m still your WWE Champion. Who wants a piece next? #WWERaw”