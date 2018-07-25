Raw & The Women’s Wrestling Evolution

“Hello Mr. Watry,

“I’m an avid reader, and I just wanted to reach out and tell you how much I enjoy your articles. I find them very insightful and well-written and I really find your perspective unique. I think what I appreciate most is how little negativity you show. I respect that. I’m honestly not sure why you are met with such resentment and hostility by some of the readers, but I guess you can’t make everyone happy. Anyway, thank you again for all you do and please keep up the good work.”

– 411mania reader

Backstory

Next week will be my monthly reader feedback column. As for this week, I watched WWE RAW live for the first time in awhile. That is a rarity, as I usually just check out the Hulu version the next day and check out YouTube highlights. I was jacked for the historic announcement and with Monday being my one off day this week, it only made sense. How about a Raw review? Sure. Let’s do it.

RAW: Women’s Wrestling Evolution

– I might as well start off with the opening segment and dive right into the deep end. Awesome surprise to have Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon appear live. Super cool of them to all appear for this moment. Nice touch with the entire roster standing on the ramp to catch viewers off guard right away. This was a darn near perfect ten minutes. Absolutely loved, loved, loved it. Here are all the reasons why this worked so well:

1. You may have noticed Stephanie McMahon’s theme music played. Not HHH’s music. Not Vince’s music. Nope, this was not done by accident folks. Triple H was basically a role player here, as was Vince FREAKIN’ McMahon. Absolutely astonishing to see. The women were the focus here, as they should have been.

2. It was a tiny detail, but what a moment when all the women stepped forward with all the men literally having their back. The show of support in that gesture was kind of emotional to be honest. This was not about the women’s revolution or giving the divas a chance. This was about the bosses of a six billion dollar company and all the boys in the back supporting the DESERVING women. Their spotlight to shine. No politics, no BS, no funny business. The men, the executives and the fans all coming together for one great cause.

3. Another small touch – the Smackdown LIVE crew was there. Nikki Cross too. A hint of more to come? I hope so.

4. The name of the all women’s pay-per-view being Evolution was fitting. If there are any Neanderthal men out there left or ‘haters’ of this all, take a hike. The word evolution means a lot of different things to a lot of different folks. In this case, it works. For the obvious reason and the subtle reason. Two thumbs way up on the name.

5. The entire reveal was well done. Ran down the history of the division, the ups, the downs, the first evers, and then…boom! Announcement. I don’t know if WWE Network subscriptions are going to sky rocket or mildly increase, but I can straight up guarantee the interest level come October 28th will be through the roof.

6. Special appearances by WWE Hall of Famers like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Beth Phoenix are a good teaser. Surely, more to come I bet.

7. Then there is the card. Raw, Smackdown LIVE, and NXT Womens Title matches? Wow. Plus, the Mae Young Classic finals! Early prediction but with the event taking place in New York, doesn’t Deonna Purrazzo kinda have to be featured? Imagine the crowd reaction for her. Makes sense to me, just saying.

Long story short, they deserve this pay-per-view event and will put on a splendid show. It meant a whole bunch for the women clearly but also for the men. Don’t think for one second this is only about the females. You saw the males in the crowd cheering, just as much as the male wrestlers. Same with us watching at home. I can tell you 100% I watched this all with a twinkle in my eye. It meant that much, not just to us wrestling bums but also to everybody watching at home with a dream.

I watched Raw with my youngest sister. Like I said, this was my one off day all week and had nothing else going on, so why not visit the family? She is a very casual wrestling fan, follows the main stuff, can probably name 75% of the roster but doesn’t follow the product. Just knows the basic stuff and then the E! Network reality show drama. We had played tennis earlier, and I asked her if she wanted to watch Raw later. She said yes, and I gave her a quick rundown of all the current story lines. When the women’s PPV announcement was made, she literally clapped out loud. No jokes. I am being sincere with this story. She clapped. Five seconds later, she sarcastically said she wanted to be a wrestler when she grew up.

Obviously joking but still, the point was made. We always laugh and mock WWE for their mantra of putting smiles on kid’s faces or bash the women’s revolution as being company blabber. Well, it is real folks. Remove yourself from the internet bubble for five seconds and look around. The opening segment was not about a silly Sasha Banks and Bayley feud or Carmella beating Charlotte Flair and Asuka. This was truly about women and evolution. Not just of the wrestling industry but in all things.

I saw it with my own eyes.

My little sister, who is a very casual fan, legitimately just clapped when the women's announcement was made. Bravo. #WWE #RAW — Justin Watry (@JustinWatry) July 24, 2018

Congrats to everybody associated with this news. Executives, staff, production, fans, men, and women wrestlers…

– I feel like that should be my entire column, but what the heck? Might as well get through the rest of the show. I really did like nearly every segment from Monday night. The B-Team over Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to keep the belts. Whatever. I did enjoy the post-match attack, so this gets a passing grade. Barely.

– O.A.R rule. That is all.

– Sasha Banks and Bayley are back on the same page again. Okay, fine. Tag titles…or heel turn coming? Not sure what I want more. Or less. Nice old school showcase match for them. No complaints.

– Baron Corbin and Finn Balor are still bickering. Maybe the weakest part of the entire show. At least it looks to be ending next week.

– Loved the Elias bits. He kept getting interrupted! Blah. Next Monday night is from Miami. I wonder if anybody lives in the area? Get the album now!!!

– Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens continuing their feud is interesting. The Money in the Bank briefcase being up for grabs at Summerslam does not really do much for me. Just feels like a bunch of fantasy booking columns are about to be written with hours and hours of time wasted on the mere thought of KO winning. He won’t. This is just filler. Not BAD filler mind you…just felt like both could have moved on. Oh, nice of Jinder Mahal to show up and get destroyed. Never going to whine about that.

– Mickie James over Natalya. More focus on the women’s division. One of these two follow me on Twitter. Can you guess which one? Ronda Rousey returns to Raw next week, so Alexa Bliss better be ready. I think we have a new champ come Summerslam, unless that pesky Nattie wants to act all catty in Brooklyn…

– The Authors of Pain brawl with Titus Worldwide. Okay, I change my mind. THIS may have been the low point of Raw.

– Mojo Rawley over Tyler Breeze. I know some fans like to rip on these NXT call ups to the main roster, but here is the brutal truth. Mojo is where he belongs right now. Same with Breeze. Both are lower card guys with potential but nothing in a serious light. If you want to see the potential of Mojo, find his Twitter promos on YouTube ripping Zack Ryder apart. That is money. Plus, his bathroom Story Time segment on the WWE Network is absolutely hilarious.

– Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre gets turned into Finn Balor and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Predictable but fun. The live crowd needed this bout. You will notice it was Ziggler who took the loss. Not Drew. Sets up Summerslam. Simple yet effective. Nothing fancy.

– Ember Moon over Liv Morgan. Build, build, build. WWE has three months to get a lot of these females in a position to sell a PPV event. Moon is one of those worth putting in a major spot.

– Cool hype throughout the night with Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Line of the night goes to The Big Dog for basically telling his detractors to learn to love it or shut your mouth. Cram THAT down your throat! He is right. For the 375,475th time ladies and gentlemen, Reigns is here to stay. I am not sure what you think will magically happen one day. He is just going to mid-card forever? He is going to get fired? He will retire? Seriously, we are beyond being silly with this junk. He is a main event level talent and has only just begun.

– Roman Reigns over Bobby Lashley to earn the Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. First off, spectacular match! Top five match of the year candidate for me. Secondly, hats off to the after math with the two shaking hands and Lashley being devastated. That is a lost art in WWE. If you lose a BIG match, you better be disappointed. You better be crushed. It SHOULD mean the world to you. A big Lesnar/Universal Title bout is enormous. You bet your booty Lashley is crushed that this isn’t happening for him. If that means a heel turn or whatever, I don’t know, but the dude finally lost since coming back to WWE, and it paid off in grand fashion. As for Reigns…

It is July 24th as I type this. A little less than four weeks before Summerslam: I wish this challenge to Brooklyn. If you don’t care for Reigns/Lesnar, get up and leave the arena. People had such an uproar over internet darlings Ziggler and Rollins getting hijacked, let’s see the same respect for Reigns and Lesnar? Or is this going to be a case of ‘who I like vs. who I don’t like’ with fans? Bring on the beach balls, the dumb chants, and the kitchen sink. WWE will be worth more than $6 billion the next morning, Reigns will be Universal Champion, and all of you will be the fools in this situation. Not Lesnar. Not Reigns. Not WWE. You.

Prove me wrong.

Cheap Plugs

noahwatry.com

nodq.com

Watch Big Brother on CBS

Twitter: @JustinWatry

Email: [email protected]

Thanks.