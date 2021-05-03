Ray Flores Reveals How He Got MLW Commentary Gig, Past Experience as a Manager

Ray Flores is the latest member of MLW’s broadcasting team, and he discussed getting the gig in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below:

On how he got involved with MLW: “Court Bauer is a guy that I used to work with at Combates Americas. I worked with Combates Americas years ago, and Court was brought on as a creative mind behind the scenes, a producer. So Court and I have stayed in touch, and I love what he’s doing with MLW and that entire roster. I love the uniqueness. It’s so fresh for sports entertainment. We were talking. I go, ‘How do I get involved with MLW?’ I reached out to him because I’m like, ‘I love what you’re doing.’ I’m a pro wrestling guy at heart. Bottom line is this, I’m a pro wrestling guy at heart. I’m a big boxing guy. [Julio César] Chavez Sr. is like a god, but I was a little Hulkamaniac too. I’m not ashamed to say that. I grew up watching Gorilla Monsoon, and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, and Gene Okerlund and Howard Finkel, guys that I looked up to in terms of how to broadcast not just sports entertainment wise but broadcast. Those guys were legends and will forever stand the test of time.

“So to be able to get the opportunity with MLW and bring my perspective and again, Court doesn’t produce me. I’m like, ‘What’s your thought process?’ He goes, ‘Just be who you are,’ and I’m like, ‘Be who I am?’ So I’ll be honest, Court kind of prepared me for Triller, not that I’m dropping F bombs on MLW because I’m not, but he’s just letting me be who I am and call matches, and Saint Laurent is fantastic. Him and I have a unique and fun chemistry. I love the roster. I’m with them for over the next year, and I’m really excited about what’s to come.”

On how his experience as a wrestling manager helps him at the booth: “You know what’s awesome is Court Bauer gave me the greatest compliment… Court told me that me learning how to be a pro wrestling manager helped me out because it taught me the foundation, taught me the basics of the business. And he said, you learned the old-school way. I love old [Jean-Claude] Van Damme movies, and when they talk about those Van Damme movies, you learn the old school way of martial arts. I learned the old school way of pro wrestling, and then I brought that mindset. And with the people that I worked with, I worked with so many phenomenal athletes, Nick, and guys that you worked with. They taught me so much, so you never lose that. I always had in my back pocket, when I got with MLW, I kind of just refreshed it and talked with Court and learning his guidance and stuff. It kind of all snowballed together and makes up what my style is on the air on a regular weekly basis.”