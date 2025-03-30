– During a recent interview with Ella Jay for WrestleZone, indie wrestler Ray Lyn discussed the WWE ID program and how it benefits wrestlers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ray Lyn on the WWE ID program: “I think it’s a really cool opportunity. It’s helpful for them. It’s when you get into indie wrestling, you make no money at first. So, you’ll see these talented people come and burn out really quick. They get hurt, they run out of money. But I think it’s awesome because they’re feeding into it to help these young wrestlers get more reps in and be able to make towns that they might not have been able to make.”

On how it helps develop talent before they get on TV: ” I think that’s incredible to help develop the talent before they get to TV, because the Performance Center is great and all but working in front of a live audience and going to different towns and working with people that you maybe met 10 minutes ago, there’s nothing to replace that experience with that you can throw at someone at the Performance Center. So I think it’s an amazing opportunity.”