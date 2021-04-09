Raymond James Stadium Pics Appear to Show Cutouts For WrestleMania 37

Some photos of Raymond James Stadium getting prepared for WrestleMania 37 appear to show fan cutouts taking up some of the seats, similar to the Super Bowl. Aerial video and photos have been circulating the past several days showing the construction of the WrestleMania set, and as you can see below from Twitter user N7, several of the seats look to have cutouts in place.

The Super Bowl used that method to populate the seats that were not used due to distancing safety guidelines, and it was reported in February that WWE was considering the options. You can see the pics below, along with another pic from Eagle 8 WFLA: