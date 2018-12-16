Quantcast

 

Raymond Rowe and Sarah Logan Getting Married This Week

December 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sarah Logan and NXT Superstar Raymond Rowe set their engagement for December. Raymond Rowe recently tweeted out on Friday (Dec. 14) that they will be getting married in seven days (Dec. 21). On behalf of 411mania, we offer congratulations to the couple on their pending nuptials.

