wrestling / News
Raymond Rowe and Sarah Logan Getting Married This Week
December 16, 2018 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sarah Logan and NXT Superstar Raymond Rowe set their engagement for December. Raymond Rowe recently tweeted out on Friday (Dec. 14) that they will be getting married in seven days (Dec. 21). On behalf of 411mania, we offer congratulations to the couple on their pending nuptials.
I'm going to marry this beautiful, wild, wonderful girl in seven days. #VikingWedding #Dec21 #TeamRowe @sarahloganwwe pic.twitter.com/e8bOjvpRGS
— Raymond Rowe (@RAYMONDxROWE) December 14, 2018