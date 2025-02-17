RCW Rapid Fire (2/15/2025) Results: IOC Intercontinental Title Finals

RCW Spain’s Rapid Fire event took place on February 15, 2025, at the Casinet d’Hostafrancs in Barcelona, Spain. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* IOC Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal – Rapid Fire Rules (10-Minute Limit): Black Avalon def. Tenebroso Jr.

* IIOC Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal- Rapid Fire Rules (10 Minute Limit): Kassius def. Eddie Vergara.

* Alexa Jade def. Corey Zero.

* RCW Men’s Tag Team Championship Match: Basado Lovers (Issi & Rente) (c) def. “Goldenboy” Santos & Damião.

* Amale def. Madison Marley.

* IOC Intercontinental Championship Tournament Final – Rapid Fire Rules (10 Minute Time Limit): Black Avalon def. Kassius to win the Tournament & Championship