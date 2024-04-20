wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Reaction To New WWE Tag Team Titles, Bas Rutten Backstage at WrestleMania
– A new report has a note on the reaction among talent regarding the new WWE Tag Team Championship belts. As reported, the titles were introduced on last night’s Smackdown and presented to A-Town Down Under to replace the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
Fightful Select reports that those WWE talent they spoke to have universally praised the new title designs. The titles were produced quite a while ago, according to the side.
– The site also reports that former UFC Champion Bas Rutten, who worked a number of wrestling events in NJPW back in 2002, was backstage at WrestleMania 40.
