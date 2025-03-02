Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Others React to John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

As previously reported, John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber tonight, beating and bloodying his Wrestlemania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes. The wrestling world has reacted to the news, including WWE stars like Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and more.

Cena the Hypocrite

Travis Scott existing

And another roll up pic.twitter.com/Nam61eGV2V — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 2, 2025

John Cena Sucks — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 2, 2025

Listen to me… I SAW IT. Now you see it too. — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 2, 2025

Actually, I like this Cena. Maybe he won't get a TSUNAMI.#WWEChamber — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) March 2, 2025

A prophet’s prophecy fulfilled. @Windham6 tried to warn us five years ago. “Revel in what you are!” ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/Iv3n8V3XVZ — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) March 2, 2025