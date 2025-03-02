wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Others React to John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
As previously reported, John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber tonight, beating and bloodying his Wrestlemania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes. The wrestling world has reacted to the news, including WWE stars like Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and more.
Cena the Hypocrite
Travis Scott existing
And another roll up pic.twitter.com/Nam61eGV2V
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 2, 2025
John Cena Sucks
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 2, 2025
THE FINAL BOSS ALWAYS HAS A PLAN#WWEChamber https://t.co/GA4AamDa5B pic.twitter.com/2vNsvgRWHC
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2025
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 2, 2025
Listen to me…
I SAW IT.
Now you see it too.
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 2, 2025
Actually, I like this Cena. Maybe he won't get a TSUNAMI.#WWEChamber
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) March 2, 2025
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 2, 2025
A prophet’s prophecy fulfilled. @Windham6 tried to warn us five years ago. “Revel in what you are!” ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/Iv3n8V3XVZ
— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) March 2, 2025
wow
— Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) March 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Explains Why His Perspective Has Changed On The Rock Returning To WWE
- Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers
- Latest Update on Malakai Black After Release From AEW
- Rumored Winner for Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Tomorrow Night (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)