Real 1 vs. Jacob Fatu Added To MLW Battle Riot IV

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Real 1 (nZo) and Jacob Fatu for MLW Battle Riot IV on June 23. It happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 signed for NYC this Thursday

See Fatu vs. Real 1 for the FIRST TIME EVER at the Battle Riot

MLW has announced Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 as MLW presents Battle Riot IV at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The Real 1 says he is the toughest guy on the block — but he’s never stepped foot in the ring with a Samoan Werewolf… until this Thursday when the bell rings and Jacob Fatu and Real 1 collide.

The Jersey brawler boasts of being the uncrowned champ of the streets, claiming to have toppled an endless list of victims in street fights. Vowing to now cross the river and add another victim to Real 1’s list, talk is cheap once Fatu hits the ring.

With Fatu’s war with CONTRA in the rearview mirror, the 280 pound “Samoan Smashing Machine” now readies to climb the rankings and rampage en route to another crack at reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship. A high-profile win over Real 1 would have Fatu circling the championship title picture.

A showcase of two distinct fighting styles, Real 1 looks to employ his unorthodox street fighting and dirty boxing skills while Fatu is a walking commotion of aerial attacks, brawling and moves you simply don’t see an athlete his size doing in a fight.

What happens when Fatu collides with the Real 1 for the first-time ever?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!