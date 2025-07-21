Real American Freestyle Announces Streaming Deal With Fox Nation

FOX Nation has announced that it will be the exclusive home of Real American Freestyle. The streaming platform will premiere the inaugural RAF event on August 31, with a second event already scheduled for this fall. Here’s a press release:

FOX NATION TEAMS UP WITH HULK HOGAN AND ERIC BISCHOFF AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER FOR “REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE”

FOX Nation Strikes Deal to Become Broadcast Partner for Inaugural Matches

NEW YORK – July 21, 2025 — FOX Nation has signed its second deal in the live sports arena, entering the ring as the exclusive broadcast partner for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein’s Real American Freestyle (RAF), announced FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson. Through this new partnership, FOX Nation will broadcast the highly anticipated inaugural matchup event “RAF01” that will take place on Saturday, August 30th at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. FOX Nation has also secured the broadcast rights to the second event, which will take place this fall, with a venue to be announced at a later date.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the Real American Freestyle team as they build a visionary brand that redefines the future of wrestling. Fusing elite athleticism with unmatched entertainment, it’s an honor to be part of the new era of the world’s oldest and most iconic sport.”

“Real American Freestyle is creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us,” said Hulk Hogan, Commissioner of Real American Freestyle. “FOX Nation is synergistic with our brand, they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal.”

“FOX Nation immediately understood the vision we had for Real American Freestyle making them the perfect partner for this historic media rights deal and the first of its kind in the sport,” said Real American Freestyle’s Chief Media Officer, Eric Bischoff. “Having the right broadcast partner is critical to putting on a good show for the fans and we are thrilled to be working with FOX.”

“Our goal in creating Real American Freestyle was to make historical moves to professionalize the sport of wrestling,” said Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle. “This partnership with FOX Nation will create a platform the athletes deserve and bring freestyle wrestling to our fans at home.”

Real American Freestyle is redefining wrestling coverage with a bold, modern approach and a mission to professionalize the sport. Led by icons Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Chad Bronstein and Izzy Martinez, the brand brings a reimagined style of storytelling that blends fierce competition with top-tier entertainment. This new partnership will bring FOX Nation subscribers an exhilarating experience, packed with action and an immersive show atmosphere. Recently, the RAF team welcomed legendary wrestler and Olympian Kurt Angle, former MMA champion and renowned broadcast analyst Chael Sonnen, and MMA world champion Bubba Jenkins, as live event commentators to provide expertise analysis during RAF01.

In collaboration with the UFC, USA Wrestling, NIL organizations and the NCAA, RAF creates a groundbreaking platform where athletes — from emerging talents to established stars — can compete regardless of their status, opening new doors for the next generation of wrestling greats. Proceeds for each ticket sold have been pledged to Cleveland State University to continue its role as a pillar of the Cleveland community. A staunch supporter of local athletes and wrestlers across the city in particular, Cleveland State University has provided opportunities for thousands of its students to achieve academic and athletic excellence.

The first matches for RAF01, RAF’s debut fight card, include:

Bo Nickal vs. Jacob Cardenas

Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia

Darrion Caldwell vs. Real Woods

Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer

Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera

Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez

Further matches are in development, including a featured, main card bout.