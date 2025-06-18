Real American Freestyle Announces Matches, Details For Debut Event

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle has announced the details, including the first matches, for its debut event. As previously noted, the debut show for the freestyle wrestling company takes place on August 30th in Cleveland, Ohio. The company announced the matches, ticket information and more in a press released, which you can see in full below:

Real American Freestyle to Host Inaugural Event at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH on August 30

Tickets for the first of its kind event will be available for purchase June 18 via the Real American Freestyle website and Ticketmaster

Proceeds for each ticket sold will be pledged to Cleveland State University, a pillar of the Cleveland community

Real American Freestyle, the new, unscripted freestyle wrestling organization, today announced the Wolstein Center as the host of its first event, to take place on August 30, in Cleveland, OH. Tickets will be available for purchase today beginning at 10 AM ET via the Real American Freestyle website and Ticketmaster.

The Wolstein Center is a historic venue known for its strong wrestling history and affiliations – being the site of multiple professional wrestling events as well as NCAA Division I National Championships. Ohio as a state also has strong affiliations with and a legacy in the sport of wrestling, and will serve as the perfect amalgamation of passion, dedication, and entertainment for Real American Freestyle’s inaugural event in the 2025 season.

Proceeds for each ticket sold have been pledged to Cleveland State University, to continue its role as a pillar of the Cleveland community. A staunch supporter of local athletes and in particular, wrestlers across the city, Cleveland State University has provided opportunities for thousands of its students to achieve academic and athletic excellence.

“I was born and raised in Cleveland, OH, and know the love and dedication the community has for wrestling,” said Chad Bronstein, co-founder of Real American Freestyle. “We’re excited to partner with the Wolstein Center, provide world-class entertainment to the masses, and launch a professional freestyle event in the city to inspire the next generation of athletes in the sport.”

“Cleveland is an incredible city, and Real American Freestyle is channeling its rock and roll style into this first event,” said Hulk Hogan, Commissioner of Real American Freestyle. “The Wolstein Center is a great partner, and the perfect location for us to launch our season. Fans of the sport will not want to miss their chance to see history take place.”

The first set of exciting matches to take place on August 30th are as follows:

* Real Woods vs. Darrion Caldwell

* Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer

* Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez Guerra

* Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera Arriaga

Aaron Brooks’ opponent will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the full fight card. Seeking to provide an opportunity for the best athletes to compete and showcase their talent, Real American Freestyle will continue to develop its program ahead of this event, and will offer a dynamic, modern approach to coverage of the sport – spearheaded by the elite storytelling of Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and legendary coach Israel Martinez.

To date, Real American Freestyle have signed the world’s top wrestlers, including Ben Askren, Kennedy Blades, Zahid Valencia, Sarah Hildebrandt, Lucía “Jami” Guzman, Audrey Jimenez, Zeltin Hernandez Guerra, Wyatt Hendrickson, Beau Bartlett, Nathan Tomasello, Matt Ramos, Seth Gross, and Mikey Caliendo, David Carr, Kyle Dake, Trent Hidlay, Kyle Snyder, Aaron Brooks, Evan Wick, Austin Gomez, Real Woods, Will Lewan, and Parker Keckeisen.

In partnership with the USA Wrestling, NIL organizations, and NCAA, athletes can compete for Real American Freestyle regardless of their NCAA status, providing crucial opportunities for wrestlers at the start and in the prime of their careers. Real American Freestyle will explore a dynamic format for their first event, with nine minute matches and high-impact moves designed to captivate modern audiences.

Events will feature eight weight classes with eight matches for men and four for women. Participants and members of the Real American Freestyle roster have access to the world’s best entertainment and sports storytellers, production, and promotion, they will also have the opportunity to win the championship purse and bonuses – in adherence to NCAA regulations – for wins throughout the season.

For more information on Real American Freestyle and to purchase tickets, visit: www.realamericanfreestyle.com