Real1 Defends Vince McMahon Following Endeavor Acquisition of WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) defended Vince McMahon on Twitter from being “buried” by fans on Twitter, noting how McMahon is “the greatest mind the business has ever” known and credited McMahon for turning a $1 million investment into $9 billion+.

Real 1 tweeted, “The greatest mind the business has ever known. Getting buried on Twitter. None of the people burying him online are billionaires. It’s a brilliant merger, great for sports & entertainment in general.” He later added, “Turned a 1 million dollar investment into 9+ billion. And you got an opinion??”

As noted, UFC parent company Endeavor recently announced the acquisition of WWE. You can view his Twitter comments below:

