– The Chris Jericho’s Rock n Wrestling Rager announced a number of new talents for the 2025 cruise. Additionally, former WWE Superstars Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) and Elijah (formerly Elias) will be taking part in the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Number One Contender Tournament. Also set for the tournament are Mo Jabari and Tommy Billington.

The winner will go on to face Jericho Cruise Oceanic Champion Michael Oku. Here’s the full announcement:

The 2025 Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Number One Contender Tournament is set and this ring is gonna rumble! “Kid Chocolate” Mo Jabari, Real1, Elijah and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington will compete for the chance to face Michael Oku in the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Tournament. Will he hold onto his title?!? Book your cabin today and be there when it all goes down! (Don’t forget, guests who book before November 1 will receive the FIRST EVER ROCK ‘N’ WRESTLING RAGER JERICHO-SIGNED ITEM onboard!)

The 2025 Jericho Cruise is scheduled for January 31 to February 4, 2025, and it will be setting sail in Miami, Florida.