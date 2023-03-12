Real1 Says He’d Have Loved to Have a Promo Battle With The Rock

Real1 has had a number of memorable promos in his career, and he recently named The Rock as a guy he would have loved to face on the mic. The MLW star appeared on Under the Ring and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On which talent he’d want to have a promo battle with: “The Rock. Because I think he was so over — and he still is — and that’s what it really boils down to. If you’re the most over, then you’re going to elicit the greatest reactions in the ring. So why would I want to work against anybody else but the biggest star this business has ever seen?”

On Rock not writing his promos by himself: “Let it be known he took a writer with him from the WWE straight to Hollywood, all right? Well I’ll be damned if I ever say anything anybody else writes beside me. You know how hard I had to fight to say the words coming out of my mouth?”