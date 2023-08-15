Real1 Claims He Never Had a Bad Match, Says He Ran Laps Around People On the Mic in NXT

Real1 is set to be part of NJPW’s All Star Junior Festival, and he made some big claims ahead of the show. The former Enzo Amore appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about his appearance at the upcoming show, which takes place on August 19th. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc and Fightful:

On his in-ring abilities: “I never had a bad match. You can’t have a bad match when you do this thing called selling, okay? Selling. And I sold my a** out to the point that we sold tickets, and we sold t-shirts, and I became the number one merchandise seller in all of pro wrestling as a rookie, and people want to act like it didn’t happen. So I don’t want to erase history. That’s what they did in Nazi Germany, you idiots. Don’t ever try to act like I didn’t happen. When you erase somebody’s history, when you pretend like it didn’t happen, you rewrite the book, okay? This is wrestling’s history. And when you put wrestling’s history on paper, the number one merchandise seller as a rookie in 2017 was Enzo and Cass, alright? The number one merchandise seller in NXT was Enzo and Cass. The longest-tenured guys in NXT were Enzo and Cass. Why? Cause we put a**es in seats.”

On making his NJPW debut at All Star Junior Festival USA: “What are you going to do, knock me out? What are you going to do, drag my name through the mud? Run my name through the dirt? I’m like Eminem in 8 Mile; there’s nothing you can say about me that hasn’t been said yet. I don’t give a f**k. Don’t you understand that thing about me?”

On his promo skills: “I’ve run laps around the people that were there in FCW, NXT. Ran laps around…did they ever put me on the microphone in NXT with a major talent? No, because I’d eat them the f**k up. Did they ever put me with a major talent on the microphone? You could put me out there with Roman, with Brock, and I will get to a 3.0 rating, a 4.0 rating, with a scathing promo that I caught on this man, to generate business. And if I wanted to do that in New Japan, given the opportunity, I will take them to the f**king moon.”

On potentially wrestling in the Tokyo Dome: “So I just want to thank Rocky Romero, thank Hiromu Takahashi, thank you for putting this event on respecting and knowing that I’m the greatest Cruiserweight Champion that’s including every Luchador. If I get an opportunity from Rocky Romero to go out there and do what I do, I guarantee you I end up over in Japan in the Tokyo Dome in front of a hundred-fucking-thousand people and taking everything that I deserve that should be fucking mine.”