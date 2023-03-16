– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) revealed that the was present for the infamous MSG Curtain Call, and he discussed how Kevin Nash inspired his wrestling career. Real1 stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “If it wasn’t for Big Daddy Cool Diesel, I would not have been a wrestler, and I wouldn’t have understood this business before anything else made sense to me.”

According to Real1, witnessing the curtain call “broke kayfabe” for him and had him excited as he went home.