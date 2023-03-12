Real1 on Showing His Growth in the Ring in MLW

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, former WWE Superstar Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) discussed the growth he’s shown in the ring since going to MLW and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Real1 on his growth in MLW: “[My growth] is on display in Major League Wrestling. If you watch the first 6-7 months of Major League Wrestling, I didn’t even pick up a microphone. When I busted through the door, I wanted to have some matches against some credible opponents, I stacked some wins under my belt and had a lot of fun.”

On getting hired by WWE based off a viral video he posted on YouTube: “I got hired based on a workout video where I was talking smack on YouTube. That went viral, and I never wrestled before in my life, so to go from YouTube to WWE and college football.”