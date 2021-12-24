wrestling / News
Reality of Wrestling Christmas Chaos Part 1 Results 12.19.21 – Steel Cage ROW TV Title Match, More
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling held the first part of their Christmas Chaos show from Dayton, Texas featuring a ROH TV Title match and more. You can see the results below for the show per PWInsider, as well as the full video:
* Booker T. was in his office talking about the card. La Familia knocked on the door and rushed in. They wanted to know why they didn’t have a match on the show. Booker said they could he could have a singles match but they have to decide between themselves on who it will be.
* ROW Tag Team Champions Eli Knight and Malik Bosede beat Warren J. and Zack Mason
* Booker was shown back in the office and brought in Clay Roberts. He set up a future match with Roberts against Tommy Bolton.
* La Famila was in the dressing room trying to decide who should have the match for next week in Part 2.
* Promise Braxton beat Hyan in the first ever ROW Diamonds Division Tables Match
* Edge Stone pinned ROW TV Champion The Savage King in a Steel Cage Match to win the title.
