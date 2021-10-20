Reality of Wrestling Hosting ‘One Night in Vegas’ In November

Reality of Wrestling is bringing a showcase event to Las Vegas next month. The company announced on Tuesday that they will host “One Night in Vegas” on November 19th at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom.

The event will feature a meet and greet with Booker T and the Boogeyman, while the main card will include a ROW Championship Match and more. You can see the full announcement below:

REALITY OF WRESTLING TO HOST “ONE NIGHT IN VEGAS” ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH AT THE

MGM GRAND CONFERENCE CENTER PREMIER BALLROOM SHOWCASING THE BRAND’S TOP-TALENT

Meet & Greet with wrestling legends Booker T and The Boogeyman to be held from 6:00pm-7:00pm PT with in-ring action to start at 7:00pm PT

HOUSTON, TX, October 19, 2021 – Reality of Wrestling (ROW), founded by 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell Huffman, announced today that the organization will make its Las Vegas debut with ROW “One Night in Vegas” at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom on Friday, November 19th with a bell time of 7:00pm PST as part of the Storm Classic Global Open & Invitational weekend. A limited number of tickets are now available online at www.realityofwrestling.com starting at $15 for kids and $25 for adults 13 and older.

Known as the “Flagship of Texas Wrestling,” Reality of Wrestling will be showcasing its best talent at their debut Las Vegas event. Those unable to attend in person will be able to watch the event live on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel for FREE. Matches on the card include:

ROW CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Will Allday vs. Cam Cole

Ryan Davidson vs. Bryan Keith

Jay Alexander vs Terrale Tempo

TRIPLE THREAT DIAMOND’S MATCH: Promise Braxton vs. Alex Garcia vs. Rachel Rose

AND MORE

Prior to the show, fans can meet with wrestling legends Booker T and The Boogeyman starting at 6:00pm. Tickets will be available leading into the event at www.realityofwrestling.com.

“Las Vegas has always been a hotbed for professional wrestling with some of the most electric fans in the world so to bring ROW ONE NIGHT ONLY to this venue and city is such an honor,” said Reality of Wrestling founders Booker T and Sharmell Huffman. “We’ve had so many amazing experiences in Sin City including our honeymoon and are excited to make more lasting memories.”