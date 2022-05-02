Reality Of Wrestling Signs New TV Deal In Houston

Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling has signed a new TV deal in Houston, Texas. The promotion released a press release on Monday announcing that they’ve partnered with CW39 in the city to air their show on a weekly basis on Saturday nights starting this weekend.

THe full announcement reads:

WRESTLING HALL OF FAMERS BOOKER T AND SHARMELL HUFFMAN PARTNER WITH CW39 TO BRING REALITY OF WRESTLING TO TELEVISION IN HOUSTON BEGINNING

The popular TV and YouTube series lands new deal with local Houston market to broadcast their wrestling show 52 weeks a year.

May 2nd, 2022, Houston, TX – Reality of Wrestling (founded by Booker T and Sharmell Huffman) partner with legendary station, KIAH (CW39 Houston) to bring their independent wrestling television show, Reality of Wrestling, to the Houston market. For years Reality of Wrestling has been the flagship of independent wrestling and continues to dominate the gulf coast as the preeminent promotion and school that is responsible for fostering the next generation of wrestling talent. Reality of Wrestling will begin airing it’s one-of-a-kind wrestling show on CW39 starting this Saturday at the highly competitive late-night time slot of 1AM CST and a strong lead-in of Eyewitness News on CW.

Booker T and “Queen” Sharmell released a joint statement about the new show. “We are so excited to be back home on CW39! We love our all of our fans, but the Houston market is special to us both. We are privileged to be able to carry on the legacy of Paul Bosch and wrestling in this city and proud we get to do it on the same station Houston Wrestling aired on for all of those glorious years.”

Reality of Wrestling is a top-tier professional wrestling school and promotion that trains and showcases exceptional unsigned performers from around the world. Established in 2005, Reality of Wrestling is owned and operated by 2-time WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, Booker T. Huffman and his wife, actress and professional wrestling personality, Sharmell Huffman. Ranked among the top five wrestling schools and promotions in the country, Reality of Wrestling provides emerging professional wrestlers the opportunity to develop and hone their skills while featuring family-friendly content and quality wrestling programming to diverse audiences around the globe through television, social media and locally held events. For more information, visit www.realityofwrestling.com.