Reality of Wrestling Postpones This Weekend’s Event Due to COVID-19

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion has postponed this weekend’s scheduled event. The promotion announced that the show, which was set to take place on Saturday Canton, Texas, is being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement reads:

“Due to staff and performers being exposed to and/or testing positive for COVID-19, we at Reality of Wrestling have decided to postpone our show this Saturday in Canton, TX. We will update all of our fans with the new date once it’s been set! – Booker T”