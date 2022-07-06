wrestling / News
Reality of Wrestling Results 7.3.22: Tag Team Championship Match, More
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of Reality of Wrestling aired on Sunday and saw the ROW Tag Team Champions in action, plus more. You can see the full episode below via the ROW YouTube account, with results per PWInsider:
* Promise Braxton def. Danni Bee. Braxton was confronted by Gigi Ray, who was out on commentary, after the match.
* Fly Def def. Diego de la Cruz and Ayden Cristiano via DQ when Emilio Tovar tripped Warren J
* Ryan Davidson def. Shota
