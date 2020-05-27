wrestling / News

Reality Series Terrace House Shuts Down Production After Hana Kimura’s Death

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hana Kimura

As we previously reported, STARDOM wrestler Hana Kimura passed away at the age of 22. The cause of death was suicide, after she was the victim of cyber-bullying an incident on the Japanese reality series Terrace House. The show featured Kimura striking a housemate that washed and shrunk her wrestling gear, because of how important the gear was to her. She was constantly harassed online, which led to her death.

In a statement on Twitter, it was announced that production on Terrace House was been shut down following the death of Kimura.

The statement reads: “This time, had appeared on the show, About the passing of Kimura Hana, I am very sorry for your loss. I would also like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the people of the family. With regard to “TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO 2019-2020”, we have decided to discontinue production. We take this seriously and would like to continue to respond sincerely in the future.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hana Kimura, Terrace House, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading