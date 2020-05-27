wrestling / News
Reality Series Terrace House Shuts Down Production After Hana Kimura’s Death
As we previously reported, STARDOM wrestler Hana Kimura passed away at the age of 22. The cause of death was suicide, after she was the victim of cyber-bullying an incident on the Japanese reality series Terrace House. The show featured Kimura striking a housemate that washed and shrunk her wrestling gear, because of how important the gear was to her. She was constantly harassed online, which led to her death.
In a statement on Twitter, it was announced that production on Terrace House was been shut down following the death of Kimura.
The statement reads: “This time, had appeared on the show, About the passing of Kimura Hana, I am very sorry for your loss. I would also like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the people of the family. With regard to “TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO 2019-2020”, we have decided to discontinue production. We take this seriously and would like to continue to respond sincerely in the future.”
尚「TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO 2019-2020」に関しましては、制作を中止する事を決定致しました。
この度のことを重く受け止め、今後も真摯に対応して参りたいと考えております。
— TERRACE HOUSE (@TH6TV) May 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Holds Memorial Day Party With AEW Stars, NXT Champ Adam Cole in Attendance
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Waited to Have Wrestlers Simulate ‘Fans’ at TV Tapings, Update on ‘New Normal’ for WWE
- Backstage Notes For This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Last Minute Change on Taping Schedule, Trainees Standing for Most of the Day
- Rob Van Dam Reveals That He Turned Down Triple H’s Offer To Help Him With Promos & That It May Have Cost Him A Push, How Political WWE Was Backstage