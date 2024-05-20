Reality Show and Documentaries Planned For WWE-Netflix Deal

F4WOnline reports that during the JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Monday, TKO chief operating officer Mark Shapiro announced details of what will stream on Netflix during the first year of their deal with WWE. This will include a reality show called Drive to Survive, as well as documentaries. Of course, Monday Night RAW will also air live on the service. The deal begins in January 2025.

Shapiro noted that in addition to RAW, there will be “a lot of ancillary shoulder programming”, including the reality series. It will be similar to a popular F1 racing docuseries. That show debuted in 2019 and helped increase the popularity of F1. This led to F1 signing a three-year extension with ESPN in 2022 worth $90 million each year (an increase from the $5 million a year deal).

Elsewhere, Shapiro said that WWE will expand their deal with Saudi Arabia within the next 6-12 months. The head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alsheikh, previously said an “enhancement” of the deal would be coming this month, and may include a future Wrestlemania or Royal Rumble in 2026 or 2027.

Finally, Shapiro said that pairing UFC/WWE events together will be the strategy going forward, pointing to attendance, site fees and pricing.