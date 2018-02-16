Reality of Wrestling Producer Comments On Booker T-Corey Graves Feud

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Reality of Wrestling commentator and executive producer Matt Topolski gave his thoughts on the worked feud between Booker T and Corey Graves. Here are highlights:

On WWE’s decision to replace Booker T on RAW: “I think Booker is a very successful character on the show. Booker enjoys doing and being a part of the broadcast whether he’s on commentary or whether he is doing the pre-show. It’s kind of hard to tell what WWE is doing at any given time. There have been many times when Booker has been on commentary, then done the pre-show and THEN he’s back to commentary. You just never know. He could show up on RAW in the next couple weeks.”

On the Booker T – Corey Graves feud: “It’s hilarious to be a fly on the wall with some of these things. I will just say there some out there, Dave Meltzer being one of them, who constantly report things that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are things that some of us know from time to time, or catch wind of, and we aren’t running to the dirt sheets and trying to profit off it. We do know that some of the things being reported are not even close to the target zone. When those stories are wrong people like Dave Meltzer turn around and say, “Well, the plans changed.” Plans didn’t change, he just had no idea what was happening. People are going to continue to buy into it and the cycle continues. For me it was amusing and we all got a good laugh out of it.”