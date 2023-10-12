Details On Reason Behind Recent AEW International Title Changes

The AEW International Championship has changed hands several times, and a new report has some notes on why. The championship has bounced from Jon Moxley to Rey Fenix to Orange Cassidy in the last few weeks, and Fightful Select has some details on the recent decision to switch the title, which is a combination of the previously reported injury to Moxley during his match with Fenix and visa issues.

As has been reported, the Moxley vs. Fenix match saw an audible called to the finish with Fenix winning the championship. There were plans to put the title back on Moxley on this week’s episode of Dynamite, as Fenix has visa issues that will keep him off of TV. However, as has been noted Moxley was not cleared the day of the show and the decision was made to put the title on Cassidy. Cassidy was not considered for the spot in the days or weeks before the match, but due to Fenix’s visa issues the decision was made to move the Championship and whoever had been booked against him likely would have won the title.

It is not yet clear how long Fenix will be off AEW TV, and there’s no word on when Moxley may be cleared.