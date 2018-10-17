Quantcast

 

WWE News: Reason Chris Jericho Didn’t Appear at Smackdown 1000, Vince McMahon Comments on The Milestone Event, More WWE Main Event Coming to The WWE Network

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Chris Jericho was asked on Twitter why he didn’t appear at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, and the answer was actually quite simple…

– Vince McMahon, Scott Armstrong, & Dave Lagana posted the following commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…

– 10 more classic episodes of WWE Main Event from 2013 will be added to the WWE Network.

