WWE News: Reason Chris Jericho Didn’t Appear at Smackdown 1000, Vince McMahon Comments on The Milestone Event, More WWE Main Event Coming to The WWE Network
– Chris Jericho was asked on Twitter why he didn’t appear at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, and the answer was actually quite simple…
Nobody asked me… https://t.co/77Hvr90TYr
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 17, 2018
I hit you up on Tout. Guess you didn’t see it. 🤷♂️
— The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 17, 2018
– Vince McMahon, Scott Armstrong, & Dave Lagana posted the following commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…
Getting to 1,000 episodes is only possible if you have an entire universe behind you. Thank you, #WWE Universe, for celebrating #SD1000 with us. Here’s to 1,000 more. pic.twitter.com/fVI5B0jTWn
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 17, 2018
So honored to have played a small role in front of the camera on an episode or 2 of the 1000 SmackDown episodes. And honored even more to be a Producer behind the camera now! Thank you @WWE #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/1ugRCveGwt
— Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) October 17, 2018
I think I wrote over 200 of the #SD1000 Episodes.
Yet let this be my lasting memory in @WWE. pic.twitter.com/eZCBaUfr1F
— David Lagana (@Lagana) October 17, 2018
– 10 more classic episodes of WWE Main Event from 2013 will be added to the WWE Network.