WWE News: Reason Chris Jericho Didn’t Appear at Smackdown 1000, Vince McMahon Comments on The Milestone Event, More WWE Main Event Coming to The WWE Network

– Chris Jericho was asked on Twitter why he didn’t appear at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, and the answer was actually quite simple…

I hit you up on Tout. Guess you didn’t see it. 🤷‍♂️ — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 17, 2018

– Vince McMahon, Scott Armstrong, & Dave Lagana posted the following commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…

Getting to 1,000 episodes is only possible if you have an entire universe behind you. Thank you, #WWE Universe, for celebrating #SD1000 with us. Here’s to 1,000 more. pic.twitter.com/fVI5B0jTWn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 17, 2018

So honored to have played a small role in front of the camera on an episode or 2 of the 1000 SmackDown episodes. And honored even more to be a Producer behind the camera now! Thank you @WWE #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/1ugRCveGwt — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) October 17, 2018

I think I wrote over 200 of the #SD1000 Episodes. Yet let this be my lasting memory in @WWE. pic.twitter.com/eZCBaUfr1F — David Lagana (@Lagana) October 17, 2018

– 10 more classic episodes of WWE Main Event from 2013 will be added to the WWE Network.