Reason For Delay In Ric Flair’s Surgery Said To Be Due To Blood Clots

Earlier this month, Ric Flair underwent heart surgery that forced him to cancel an appearance at Starrcast, and while he’s doing fine now, he had some complications that had to be resolved which delayed the surgery. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those complications were blood clots in Flair’s leg and chest. Flair had already been set for surgery that week, but the clots forced the surgery to get postponed until they could be cleared up.

Flair’s had a history of clots in his leg for years, including two different occasions in 2013. The first time happened on a trip to Japan when he was going to wrestle for All Japan Pro Wrestling while his son Reid was going to become a full-time wrestler for the promotion.