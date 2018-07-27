Reason for Miz’s Decoy Baby on Smackdown Live

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio shed some light on the reason for the decoy baby segment between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. The belief is that the segment on SmackDown Live was planned to get heat for Bryan.

Meltzer stated, “It was just an angle to get heat. That’s all it was—an angle to get heat—to get heat on Daniel Bryan”

“Bryan tried to catch the baby that was fake and he got swerved. It’s good, because for SummerSlam obviously they’re going to do a match (between Bryan and The Miz), and so far it makes no sense for Daniel Bryan to touch him before SummerSlam.”