Reason For Rey Mysterio Injury Angle On RAW And How It Relates To His Contract Negotiations

As we previously reported, Seth Rollins attacked Rey Mysterio on RAW and drove his eye into the corner of the steel steps, giving him an in-storyline injury. WWE later released an update on Mysterio, claiming his injury was still ‘critical’. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the injury angle happened because Mysterio has yet to sign a new contract with WWE, so his status is currently unknown. While it’s not a sure thing that he will re-sign, there’s currently no indication that he won’t. The idea is that if he stays, he has a ready-made feud with Rollins. If he doesn’t, it’s to write him off TV as they did with Matt Hardy.

One of the reasons he may stick around is he doesn’t want to upset anyone in WWE and affect the future career of his son Dominick. He currently has a ‘very high contract’ with the company as WWE did not want him to work in New Japan, which he had started to do when he originally came back. There was no AEW at the time. He was able to negotiate an eighteen-month contract, believing at the time that it would be the right time to be a free agent when that deal expired. Obviously with wrestling mostly shut down due to the pandemic, that is not the case. WWE is currently not giving any raises (as they were doing to keep talent from AEW just last year) so that could hurt negotiations as well.

While it’s unknown if AEW is interested, it should be noted that he worked All In, a pre-AEW event run by the same people.