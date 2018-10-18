Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Reason Mauro Ranallo Missed Last Night’s NXT Tapings, Total Divas Preview, Battle of Atlanta Video

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mauro Ranallo Suicide

– Vic Joseph replaced Mauro Ranallo at last night’s NXT TV tapings. Ranallo revealed today that he was in New York City to receive a Mental Health Advocacy award.

– Here is a preview for next week’s episode of Total Divas…

“Welcome to Miami: The WWE Female Superstars head to Miami to celebrate Nattie and Nia’s birthday with surprises in store; Nicole is hounded by the paparazzi even when flirting with a hot bartender; the Superstars’ dancing skills are put to the test.”

– Here is a preview for this week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring “The Last Battle of Atlanta” in 1983 between “Wildfire” Tommy Rich and “Mad Dog” Buzz Sawyer…

article topics :

Mauro Ranallo, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading