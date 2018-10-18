wrestling / News
WWE News: Reason Mauro Ranallo Missed Last Night’s NXT Tapings, Total Divas Preview, Battle of Atlanta Video
– Vic Joseph replaced Mauro Ranallo at last night’s NXT TV tapings. Ranallo revealed today that he was in New York City to receive a Mental Health Advocacy award.
Much love to my @shosports fam for coming out and supporting me last night as I received a #MentalHealth advocacy award from the FANTASTIC folks at @fountainhouse in New York city. Fountain House is the standard bearer for mental health care! #BiPolarRockNRoller #StigmaSmasher ❤️
– Here is a preview for next week’s episode of Total Divas…
“Welcome to Miami: The WWE Female Superstars head to Miami to celebrate Nattie and Nia’s birthday with surprises in store; Nicole is hounded by the paparazzi even when flirting with a hot bartender; the Superstars’ dancing skills are put to the test.”
– Here is a preview for this week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring “The Last Battle of Atlanta” in 1983 between “Wildfire” Tommy Rich and “Mad Dog” Buzz Sawyer…