WWE News: Reason Mauro Ranallo Missed Last Night’s NXT Tapings, Total Divas Preview, Battle of Atlanta Video

– Vic Joseph replaced Mauro Ranallo at last night’s NXT TV tapings. Ranallo revealed today that he was in New York City to receive a Mental Health Advocacy award.

– Here is a preview for next week’s episode of Total Divas…

“Welcome to Miami: The WWE Female Superstars head to Miami to celebrate Nattie and Nia’s birthday with surprises in store; Nicole is hounded by the paparazzi even when flirting with a hot bartender; the Superstars’ dancing skills are put to the test.”

– Here is a preview for this week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring “The Last Battle of Atlanta” in 1983 between “Wildfire” Tommy Rich and “Mad Dog” Buzz Sawyer…