WWE News: Reason Nigel McGuinness Missed Last Week’s 205 Live, New Day Unboxes WWE 2k18 Cena (Nuff) Edition

– According to Pwinsider (via wrestlinginc.com), Nigel McGuinness missed No Mercy and last week’s 205 Live due to being out of the country; he reportedly had a commitment that required him to need some time off.

– Here is The New Day, unboxing the Cena (Nuff) Edition of WWE 2k18. This set comes with the game, Season Pass access, playable versions of Batista & Rob Van Dam, playable versions of Cena with his appearances from WrestleMania 26 and ECW One Night Stand 2006, access to the Kurt Angle Pack that includes two playable versions of Angle, exclusive premium packaging that includes a unique cover sleeve, an exclusive Mattel action figure with Cena/Cena Nuff t-shirt options, a Fanatics limited edition commemorative plaque that features a piece of the ring mat from Cena’s 16th world title win at Royal Rumble 2017, a hand-signed photo of Cena, and a limited edition WWE SuperCard in-game card with Cena Nuff card backs featuring, Cena, RVD and Batista. You also get access to the game and in-game bonuses during the early access period, which begins this Friday, four days before the worldwide release next week. There are only 30,000 copies of the Cena (Nuff) Edition being released to retailers. The set is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a suggested retail price of $149.99.