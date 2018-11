– According to Pwinsider.com, Ric Flair was in St. Louis for last night’s WWE Smackdown. Flair wasn’t used on TV, as he was in attendance to film an episode of the WWE Network’s Table for Three with Bob Orton and Harley Race.

– WWE posted the following free match, featuring the Rock & John Cena vs. R-Truth & The Miz from Survivor Series 2011…