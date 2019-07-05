wrestling / News
UPDATE: Conrad Thompson Claims Meltzer’s Story About Booker T Backing Out of Starrcast Is ‘Inaccurate’, Booker T Promises To Explain In 24 Hours
UPDATE: Conrad Thompson, who runs Starrcast, posted to Twitter that Dave Meltzer’s earlier report about Booker T is in accurate. Meltzer claimed that Booker backed out of the event (which he reported as All Out, not Starrcast) because he didn’t want to get involved in the AEW/WWE war.
Conrad wrote: “Meltzer’s report below is inaccurate. I don’t work for AEW and have no power to “book” anyone. STARRCAST is independent and we enjoyed Booker’s appearance in Las Vegas. I will miss him this time in Chicago but look forward to working with him again sometime in the future.”
Meltzer’s report below is inaccurate. I don’t work for AEW and have no power to “book” anyone. STARRCAST is independent and we enjoyed Booker’s appearance in Las Vegas. I will miss him this time in Chicago but look forward to working with him again sometime in the future. pic.twitter.com/FfXtIX4wME
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 5, 2019
Booker T himself said that he will explain everything within 24 hours.
I will be setting the record straight within the next 24 hours regarding the story going around about me “pulling out” of @StarrcastEvents.
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 5, 2019
Original: We reported earlier this week that Booker T pulled out of Starrcast III after initially agreeing to appear. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reports the same (although reports the event as AEW All Out). Booker reportedly said that he found out the AEW/WWE war was real and didn’t want to be in the middle of it.
Meltzer added that he expects another “major counter” to come from WWE “shortly.”
