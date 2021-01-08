Reason Why Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Was Pulled From Next Week’s Dynamite

When AEW gave the updated card for next week’s AEW Dynamite, the match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa that was previously advertised had been pulled. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is because Thunder Rosa came into contact with someone who had COVID-19, so she was held off this week’s tapings.

Dynamite decided to add an NWA Women’s title match between Serena Deeb and Tay Conti in its place, as well as the Dynamite debut of Baker’s The Waiting Room segment, featuring Cody Rhodes.