wrestling / News
Reason Why Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Was Pulled From Next Week’s Dynamite
January 8, 2021 | Posted by
When AEW gave the updated card for next week’s AEW Dynamite, the match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa that was previously advertised had been pulled. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is because Thunder Rosa came into contact with someone who had COVID-19, so she was held off this week’s tapings.
Dynamite decided to add an NWA Women’s title match between Serena Deeb and Tay Conti in its place, as well as the Dynamite debut of Baker’s The Waiting Room segment, featuring Cody Rhodes.
More Trending Stories
- Mike Bennett on Getting Fired From WWE by a ‘Trump Supporter’ So It Wouldn’t Hurt Their Profits
- Snoop Dogg Reportedly Doesn’t Have Heat in WWE for AEW Dynamite Appearance
- Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale React Negatively To Bullet Club Reunion On Dynamite
- Kenny Omega Says Reunited Bullet Club Is ‘Just Getting Started’