WWE News: Reason Why Ember Moon Took Pinfall On Smackdown, Big E Set For Facebook Live Q&A,

– During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that the reason Ember Moon took the pinfall in her match with Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was because WWE needed Smackdown to lose one of the RAW vs. Smackdown matches they had during the night. They already had plans for Kevin Owens to defeat Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston to defeat AJ Styles, so the call was made for the RAW team of Bliss and Cross to defeat Bayley and Moon so RAW could get a win. Of the two, Moon was selected to take the pin over Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley.

– Big E is set for a Facebook Live Q&A for August 6, which is this Tuesday.