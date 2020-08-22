wrestling / News

Reason Why Mauro Ranallo Not Calling NXT Takeover XXX Tonight

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mauro Ranallo NXT

Post Wrestling’s John Pollock noted on Twitter that the reason Mauro Ranallo is not calling the action for tonight’s NXT Takeover XXX is because he is in Canada with his family. The show is happening right now, with Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix and Corey Graves calling the action. You can find our official coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mauro Ranallo, NXT Takeover XXX, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading