Reason Why Mauro Ranallo Not Calling NXT Takeover XXX Tonight
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
Post Wrestling’s John Pollock noted on Twitter that the reason Mauro Ranallo is not calling the action for tonight’s NXT Takeover XXX is because he is in Canada with his family. The show is happening right now, with Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix and Corey Graves calling the action. You can find our official coverage here.
Mauro Ranallo is back home with family in Canada – he won't be calling tonight's TakeOver card.
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 22, 2020
