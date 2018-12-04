Reason WWE Finally Split Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre on Raw

On last night’s WWE Raw, WWE finally split Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. According to Dave Meltzer (via Ringside News), this is due to the big plans WWE has for McIntyre…

“It’s like they’re going to pull the trigger on McIntyre, it’s just a question of when. This was going to happen. Unfortunately, even though Ziggler won that match, he’s looking like he’s gonna be — it’ ain’t gonna be as bad as Aiden English, but you know what I’m saying. He’s going to be fading down and McIntyre is going to be going up and that’s how it was always going to be since day one that they used Ziggler kinda like how the story was.”