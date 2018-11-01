Reason WWE is Having Hulk Hogan Return at WWE Crown Jewel

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE reportedly wanted to keep Hulk Hogan’s return low-key like they have with the location of Crown Jewel being in Saudi Arabia. WWE had produced a Crown Jewel commercial that featured Hogan in it, with the return announced, and was to air it during Monday’s Raw. The company opted not to run the commercial to keep his return low-key, which is why he isn’t making his grand return on a Raw or at Survivor Series.