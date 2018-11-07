Reason Zelina Vega Missed This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Zelina Vega missed last night’s WWE Smackdown. According to Pwinsider (via Wrestling Inc) says Vega is out of action with what is believed to be a concussion she suffered when she was thrown from the ring during the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution by Nia Jax. Vega posted the following on Twitter last night…

#elidolo @AndradeCienWWE pushed Rey to his limit & should be the one going to @WWE Survivor Series. I knew my associate could handle himself tonight while I handled business elsewhere but WHEN this rematch happens, I’m going to be there and make sure the result isn’t the same. — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 7, 2018