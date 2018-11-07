Quantcast

 

Reason Zelina Vega Missed This Week’s WWE Smackdown

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega missed last night’s WWE Smackdown. According to Pwinsider (via Wrestling Inc) says Vega is out of action with what is believed to be a concussion she suffered when she was thrown from the ring during the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution by Nia Jax. Vega posted the following on Twitter last night…

