Rebel Says She’s Not Part of AEW’s Hair And Makeup Team Anymore

Rebel previously worked behind the scenes at AEW as part of their hair and makeup team, but she says that’s not the case anymore. The AEW star, who has been off TV for the most part over the past few months, recently appeared on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast and noted that she has “lost [her] passion” for hair and makeup” and is now strictly an on-screen talent.

“After I left IMPACT, I was like, ‘let’s try again,’ and I started doing hair and makeup and got thrown in front of the camera again,” Rebel said (per Fightful). “At this point, I have now said, ‘God, I hear you.’ I know now your will for me is this. I’m going to accept it and quit fighting it. I don’t do the hair and makeup anymore. Just strictly on-camera talent. That’s what I plan to keep doing. I’ve lost my passion for makeup and hair. [laughs]”

She added, “I’ve had a ball at AEW. It’s a lot of fun.”