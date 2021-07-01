Rebel Possibly Hurt During Match on AEW Dynamite (Clip)

It appears as if Rebel suffered an injury during her tag team match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Rebel team up with Britt Baker against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero, with Baker getting the win by making Guerrero tap out in the ring. During the match, Rebel ran over to break up a pinfall attempt from Rose on Baker and slid into the pin, seeming to hurt her leg or knee. Rose got Rebel to the ropes and then Rebel crawled to the corner were doctors tended to her and ultimately carried her to the back.

No word on Rebel’s condition as of yet, and the AEW star has yet to comment on the possible injury. You can see a clip of Rebel being carried off below.